Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
