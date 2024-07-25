Investors Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COOP opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

