Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Up 7.2%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 399,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 728,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms have commented on IVVD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $186,552.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,211.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

