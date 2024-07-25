Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

