Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONS
Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.