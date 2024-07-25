IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $275.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after buying an additional 193,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

