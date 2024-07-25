IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $238.75 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.