Iridium Communications’ (IRDM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

