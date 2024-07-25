Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.