Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of IREN opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Iris Energy by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

