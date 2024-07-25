Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,175,167 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

