iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

