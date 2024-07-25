iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile
The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
