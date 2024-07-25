iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.33

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33, with a volume of 13336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

