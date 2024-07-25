Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Shares Down 0.4%

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

