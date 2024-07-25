iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,106,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

