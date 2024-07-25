ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ITT by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

