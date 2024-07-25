Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

