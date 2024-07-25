Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $205.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

