Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,162 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.