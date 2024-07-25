Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JHG opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

