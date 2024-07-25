Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Janus International Group worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:JBI opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

