Jean-Marc Janailhac Sells 198,555 Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Stock

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac sold 198,555 shares of ME Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.38), for a total value of £365,341.20 ($472,505.43).
Jean-Marc Janailhac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of ME Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($54,824.11).
ME Group International Price Performance
LON:MEGP opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.15 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.46).
ME Group International Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEGP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.63) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
