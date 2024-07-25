Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $31.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $18,210,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 704,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

