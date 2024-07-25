Jefferies Financial Group Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $242.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $266.00.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.56.

IQV opened at $238.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

