John Bicket Sells 82,925 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,557,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,294,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93.

Samsara Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 14.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 116,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.