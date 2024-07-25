Jonathan Gunby Purchases 41 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 41 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($197.26).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($190.12).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($195.19).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,296.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 388 ($5.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

IHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

