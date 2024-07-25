Josephine Clare Valentine Acquires 13,500 Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Clare Valentine bought 13,500 shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($32,999.22).

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.38 million, a PE ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.49. Value and Indexed Property Income has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.72).

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s payout ratio is currently -2,407.41%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

