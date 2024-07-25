JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of JOYY worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 967.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of JOYY by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 16,203.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

