JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $61.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

