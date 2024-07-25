JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 288.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

