Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $888.12

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 888.12 ($11.49) and last traded at GBX 899.34 ($11.63), with a volume of 29327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JET. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,880 ($24.31) to GBX 1,700 ($21.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,018.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

