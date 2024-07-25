Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 4.5 %

KALU opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

