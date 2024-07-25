Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

