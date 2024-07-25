KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of KBR worth $826,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.