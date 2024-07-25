KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

