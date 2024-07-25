KBR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical volume of 1,811 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

