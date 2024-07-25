KeyCorp Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $410.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

