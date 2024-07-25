KeyCorp Comments on The Southern Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

