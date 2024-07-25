KeyCorp Weighs in on Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

