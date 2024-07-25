KeyCorp Weighs in on Sempra’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

