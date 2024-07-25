Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

