Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.4 %

KMB opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

