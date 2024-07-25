Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE KMB opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

