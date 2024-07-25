Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.