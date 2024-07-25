Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 140.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

