Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 19055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

