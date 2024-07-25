Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Erin Parsons purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

