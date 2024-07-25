Kirby (KEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kirby Stock Down 4.0 %

Kirby stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

