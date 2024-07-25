Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

