Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.